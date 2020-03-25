Coronavirus precautions: Islamabad observes offices, markets, restaurants closure from today
ISLAMABAD - All the offices, markets, shopping malls and restaurants will remain closed in the federal capital from today as precaution against spread of coronavirus.
Addressing the news conference in Islamabad, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division Moeed Yusuf said no intercity public transport will be allowed to operate within the federal capital whereas Metro Bus service will remain open from 8:30am to 10:30am and 3:30pm to 5:30 pm.
He informed that public gathering including religious congregation have been banned in the ICT, the Radio Pakistan reported.
He said essential services including welfare trusts, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medicine stores, groceries are exempted from the ban.
