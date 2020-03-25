Son of Pakistani Army general dies of coronavirus in US
LAHORE - A 26-year-old son of Major General died of COVID-19 in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.
The deceased Rehman Shukr, a young talented Pakistan was serving as Financial System Specialist in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reports The News.
Rehman was a son of Maj General Abeera Choudry and Brig (r) Irfan Shukr. According to the newspaper Rehman contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized in Washington, DC, where he breathed his last.
Major General Abeera Choudry of the Army Medical Corps (AMC) and senior gynaecologist was among 36 Brigadiers who were promoted to major general earlier this month.
Brig (r) Irfan Shukr also served the AMC. Currently, he heads the Department of Medical Education at the Foundation University, Islamabad.
-
