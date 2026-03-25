Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold, Silver Price – 25 March 2026

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan roared back by over R16,000 to hit Rs4.64Lac amid powerful rally in the global market.

On Wednesday, price of gold per tola jumped by Rs16,300, hovering at Rs464,062. The price of 10 grams of gold also shot up by Rs13,975, reaching Rs397,858.

Gold Price in Pakistan

Unit Price Per Tola 464,062 10 Grams 397,858 Silver Per Tola 7,454 Per Ounce $4,413

This explosive rise comes as international gold markets caught fire, with prices jumping by a massive $163 per ounce, pushing the global rate to an astonishing $4,413 per ounce.

Market watchers say the sharp rebound highlights just how volatile and unpredictable gold has become, with massive swings happening within hours.

Silver Price in Pakistan

Silver prices also surged, climbing Rs570 per tola to settle at Rs7,454, adding to the overall frenzy in the bullion market.

This back-to-back crash-and-surge cycle has put investors on high alert. Within just 48 hours, the market has shown both panic-level decline and explosive recovery, raising serious questions: