Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, son Shah Zaman honored at British Parliament

LONDON – Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and his son Shah Zaman Khan were presented with special awards at the British Parliament, an honor both artists described as a major milestone in their careers.

The ceremony was attended by several members of Parliament, including Tariq Ahmed, Mohammad Yaseen, and Afzal Khan, and was organized by Pakistani-Bangladeshi musical duo Kashif Raja and Rabaiyat Jehan.

Earlier, the father-son duo gave a spectacular performance at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall, earning widespread acclaim from the audience.

Speaking at the event, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said receiving an award in the British Parliament was a great honor, attributing his success to his parents’ prayers and his hard work.

He also announced that he would soon release a new song in Bengali, eagerly awaited by fans.

Meanwhile, Indian singer Badshah praises Ustad Rahat Ali Khan for his singing skills.