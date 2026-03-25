Xiaomi Unveils REDMI Note 15 Series: REDMI Titan Durability Meets Advanced Imaging

LAHORE – Xiaomi today announced the launch of the REDMI Note 15 Series in Pakistani markets, comprising five models — REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G, REDMI Note 15 Pro, and REDMI Note 15. Defined by REDMI Titan Durability, the lineup highlights long-lasting battery performance, reinforced drop resistance, and enhanced dust and water protection, alongside upgraded imaging capabilities, flagship-level performance, and a seamless user experience.

REDMI Titan Durability, Engineered for Everyday Challenges

The Redmi Note 15 Series introduces Redmi Titan Durability, combining strong battery life, reinforced structure, and advanced dust and water resistance across all models. The Pro+ 5G leads with a 6,500mAh Silicon–Carbon battery, 100W HyperCharge, and 22.5W reverse charging, while Pro models retain up to 80% battery health after 1,600 cycles. The Note 15 5G offers a 5,520mAh battery in a slim 7.35mm body, and the base model features a 6,000mAh battery, with reverse charging available across the lineup. Structural durability is enhanced on Pro+ 5G and Pro 5G with SGS-certified resistance to drops, bending, and crushing, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and a reinforced build, while other models also ensure reliable everyday protection. For added durability, Pro models feature IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings with up to 2m water resistance for 24 hours, while all devices support improved splash resistance and Wet Touch 2.0 for responsive use in wet conditions.

Elevated Imaging System with Advanced AI

The Redmi Note 15 Series delivers a strong imaging upgrade with high-resolution sensors and AI-powered photography. The Pro+ 5G and Pro 5G feature a 200MP camera with a large 1/1.4-inch sensor, 2× and 4× optical-level zoom, and advanced AI processing for detailed images in various lighting conditions, along with five focal lengths (23mm–92mm) for flexible shooting. The Note 15 5G and base model offer a 108MP camera with 3× optical-level zoom for versatile photography. Across the lineup, AI features such as ultra-clear portraits, Dynamic Shots 2.0, AI Creativity Assistant (Pro models), and AI editing tools, along with AI Remove Reflection and AI Beautify, enhance image quality and simplify editing.

Upgraded Performance and Smarter Connectivity

The Redmi Note 15 Series delivers balanced performance across the lineup, led by the Pro+ 5G powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 4 chipset with Xiaomi IceLoop cooling for improved heat efficiency. The series features new-generation Snapdragon and MediaTek processors for faster performance and better energy efficiency, along with support for Google Gemini and Circle to Search. The Pro+ 5G further integrates Xiaomi HyperAI for enhanced AI experiences. For connectivity, Pro models introduce Xiaomi Offline Communication for long-range voice transmission without network coverage, while the Pro+ 5G also includes the Xiaomi Surge T1S Tuner for more stable connectivity across networks.

Immersive Experience With Large Display and Powerful Audio

The Redmi Note 15 Series offers an immersive viewing experience with 6.83-inch displays on the Pro+ 5G and Pro 5G, and 6.77-inch displays on the rest of the lineup, supported by up to 3200 nits brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and triple eye-care features. Audio is enhanced with a 400% volume boost on Pro models and 300% on others for clearer, louder sound. Overall, the series combines strong durability, quality imaging, smooth performance, and an enhanced display experience for everyday use.

Price, Availability



REDMI Note 15 is now available online at Mistore, Xiaomi Sale, Daraz & CoreCart. Xiaomi’s distributors are: Airlink, Tech Sirat, Phonezo, Coretech, Mobicell and Smartlink.

REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G comes in Mocha Brown, Glacier Blue, and Black

Price: 145,999/-

Variant: 12GB+512GB

REDMI Note 15 Pro comes in Titanium Color, Glacier Blue, and Black

Price: 114,999/-

Variant: 12GB+512GB

Price: 94,999/-

Variant: 8GB+256GB

REDMI Note 15 comes in Glacier Blue, Purple, Forest Green, and Black

Price: 74,999/-

Variant: 8GB+256GB

Price: 69,999/-

Variant: 8GB+128GB

REDMI Note 15 Series Quick Specs

Model Pro+ 5G Pro 5G Pro 5G Base Colors Mocha Brown, Glacier Blue, Black Titanium, Glacier Blue, Mist Purple, Black Titanium, Glacier Blue, Black Glacier Blue, Mist Purple, Black Glacier Blue, Purple, Forest Green, Black Dimensions (mm) 163.34 x 78.31 x 8.47 / 8.19 163.61 x 78.09 x 7.96 163.22 x 76.29 x 7.96 164 x 75.42 x 7.35/7.40 164.03 x 75.42 x 7.94 Weight (g) 208 / 207 210 195 178 183.7 Water/Dust IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K IP65 IP66 IP64 Main Camera 200MP, 2×/4× telephoto, OIS 200MP, 2×/4× telephoto, OIS 200MP, 2×/4× telephoto, OIS 108MP, 3× telephoto, OIS 108MP, 3× telephoto Front Camera 32MP 20MP 32MP 20MP 20MP AI Features HyperAI, AI Creativity, Google Gemini, Circle to Search AI Creativity, AI Erase, AI Remove Reflection, AI Sky, AI Bokeh, Google Gemini Same as Pro 5G AI editing tools, Google Gemini Same as 5G Display 6.83” AMOLED, 2772×1280, 120Hz, 3200 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Same as Pro+ 5G 6.77” AMOLED, 2392×1080, 120Hz, 3200 nits 6.77” AMOLED, 2392×1080, 120Hz, 3200 nits 6.77” AMOLED, 2392×1080, 120Hz, 3200 nits Performance Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, up to 12GB RAM Dimensity 7400-Ultra, up to 12GB RAM Helio G200-Ultra, up to 12GB RAM Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, up to 12GB RAM Helio G100-Ultra, up to 8GB RAM Battery & Charging 6500mAh, 100W HyperCharge, 22.5W reverse 6580mAh, 45W charge, 22.5W reverse 6500mAh, 45W charge, 18W reverse 5520mAh, 45W charge, 18W reverse 6000mAh, 33W charge, 18W reverse Audio Dual speakers, 400% boost, Dolby Atmos Dual speakers, 400% boost, Dolby Atmos Dual speakers, 300% boost, Dolby Atmos Dual speakers, 300% boost, Dolby Atmos Dual speakers, 300% boost, Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Dual SIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G Wi-Fi 6, Dual SIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, Dual SIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, Dual SIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, Dual SIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G Security In-screen fingerprint, AI face unlock In-screen fingerprint, AI face unlock In-screen fingerprint, AI face unlock In-screen fingerprint, AI face unlock In-screen fingerprint, AI face unlock

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