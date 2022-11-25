PITB, PBIT hold webinar to explore opportunities for Pakistani Startups in Qatar
Web Desk
07:43 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
PITB, PBIT hold webinar to explore opportunities for Pakistani Startups in Qatar
LAHORE – A mentoring webinar was organized by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) to explore opportunities for Pakistani startups in the Qatar market.

Organized in collaboration with Trade and Investment Attaché (TIA), Doha-Qatar and Pakistan Embassy in Qatar, the webinar was held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

The event was attended by officials from both organizations including PBIT’s Director of Trade & Commerce Fatima Ali Khan and Director of Projects & Policy Research Muhammad Sohail Qadri as well as startups enlisted with PITB and PBIT. 

The key guest speakers included the Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar Dr Muhemmed Aejaz, PITB Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif, Director PBIT Sohail Qadri, Senior Associate Business Development - Qatar Financial Center Hamad M. Al-Nasr, CEO My Book Qatar Abdullah Soomro and Chief Growth Officer Snoonu Humza Abid Khan. 

Addressing the attendees, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar Dr Muhemmed Aejaz said, “Qatar and Pakistan enjoy good economic and trade relations and by innovating and strengthening the startup ecosystem of Pakistan in close alliance with Qatar, we aim at development both socially and economically.” 

PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif gave an overview of PITB’s success stories in enhancing the freelance and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan. He also said, “PITB is committed to supporting the youth of Pakistan by building a sustainable economic framework through tech-based startups and joint initiatives like one with Qatar ensuring access of Qatar market to the Pakistani startups.” 

The speakers mutually called upon the private sectors of both countries to forge effective business partnerships stating that the private sector can play a very effective role in bilateral trade.

TOP LISTS

