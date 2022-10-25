‘Who forced Arshad Sharif to leave Pakistan?’ DG ISPR calls for probe into journalist’s murder

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan armed forces have sent a letter to the incumbent government for a judicial commission to probe the killing of senior journalist and TV host Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Kenyan police told local news that Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was shot dead in a case of 'mistaken identity' along the Nairobi-Magadi highway.

Kenyan local publication, The Star, quoting law enforcers said Arshad Sharif was killed in Sunday night's shooting, saying the killing turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

It further added that Sharif, who specialized in investigative journalism, was shot in the head as he and his driver allegedly breached a barricade.

Talking to a private TV channel, DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar urged the government to launch a high-level probe into the killing of the senior journalist.

He said that it should also be investigated who "forced" the slain journalist to leave Pakistan and go abroad.

He said that the probe into the incident is essential to give reply to those who are hurling allegations at the institution.

He said that people who are leveling allegations against the institutions should come forward if they had any evidence.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan claimed that Sharif had been killed in a targeted attack. He further said that he had advised the slain journalist to move out of the country after getting reports of his assassination.

Meanwhile, Arshad's body is on way to his homeland via Qatar Airways flight which will land in federal capital at midnight.

Foreign Ministry said Arshad’s body was transported at 0125 hours from Nairobi to Doha via Qatar Airways flight QR1342 early Tuesday. The second flight will leave Qatar’s capital at 1935 hours today and arrive in Islamabad at 0105 hours on October 26.