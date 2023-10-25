CWC23: BCCI bans trekking, paragliding for national players to avoid injuries

MUMBAI – The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) has imposed new restrictions on players who are part of the national squad for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

The board has barred the members of the national squad from trekking and paragliding in order to avoid any injury amid ongoing mega tournament.

The development comes after the BCCI observed the activities of the players during a recent short break, given to them after India bagged five successive victories in the World Cup 2023.

The board had given a short break of two days to the players when some of them went to visit their families while coaching staff and others spent days in hilly areas by doing trekking.

Indian team’s coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathore also took part in the tracking. The board said the players could not go for tracking and paragliding as it will be a violation of the contract.

India are currently at the top of the points table of the World Cup 2023 and they will lock horns with England on October 29.