Jac T9 Frison 2x Bookings Update Amid Overwhelming Market Response

LAHORE – Ghandhara Automobiles Limited (GAL) has announced the extension of bookings for the JAC T9 FRISON 2X following an overwhelming market response.

Launched as a more affordable alternative to the top-tier Hunter trim on October 9, the T9 FRISON 2X retains much of the Hunter’s design, comfort, and performance but comes with a rear-wheel-drive (4×2) configuration instead of the 4×4 system featured in the Hunter.

Priced at Rs 8,775,000 (ex-factory), the new variant has garnered significant attention from customers.

GAL reported a robust demand for the T9 FRISON 2X, with over 1,000 units booked within just 10 days of its release.

In response to this strong reception, Zain Afzal, GM of Marketing & Sales, informed dealers that they can now start accepting bookings for delivery dates starting from January 2026.

The T9 lineup has proven to be a key performer for Ghandhara Automobiles. In its latest earnings report, the company reported a record profit for the first quarter of 2026, marking a remarkable 180% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

The T9’s strong sales performance was highlighted as a major contributor to this exceptional growth.