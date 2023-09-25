Search

PakistanBusiness

SBP announces interest-free loans for women

Web Desk
09:29 PM | 25 Sep, 2023
Interest-free loans for women
Source: File photo

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced interest-free loans for women.

Fazal Muqeem, Deputy Chief Manager of SBP in Dera Ismail Khan, made the announcement at a seminar titled ‘Women Bankability and Banking on Equality’ at the Government Polytechnic Institute (GPI) for Women.

Muqeem said that helping women start their businesses would not only make them stronger but also enable them to support their families and provide better education for their children.

With rising prices affecting everyone, especially those with limited incomes, Muqeem said that entrepreneurship could be a key solution. The government, in collaboration with the SBP, is working on policies to turn unemployed women into productive citizens, he said.

As part of these policies, unemployed women are now getting bank accounts just like men, giving them access to interest-free loans of up to Rs500,000.

Assistant Director Muhammad Zubair urged everyone to embrace digital technologies and encouraged citizens to become income tax filers to reduce their tax burden.

Sara Khan, Principal of GPI for Women, expressed her gratitude to SBP for its support in making students self-reliant. She said that many women will benefit from this policy in future.

SBP approves five digital retail banks

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:05 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Pakistan announces launch of short-term Hajj package

07:24 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

Sindh announces public holiday on Prophet's birthday

04:47 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

'Two-minute meeting’: The ‘secret’ behind abrupt free fall of ...

06:32 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Pakistan announces public holiday on September 29

10:42 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani women to scale 8th tallest ...

08:30 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

SBP approves five digital retail banks

Advertisement

Latest

10:13 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Tere Bin 2 or Khuda Aur Mohabbat 4: Abdullah Kadwani asks netizens to pick one

Horoscope

08:59 AM | 25 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 25, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 25, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295.15
Euro EUR 317 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.55 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 781.13 789.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 317 320
Indian Rupee INR 37.93 38.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 951.03 960.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 25, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 25 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: