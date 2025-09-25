Mufti Qavi offers special tonic to boost Pakistan cricket team’s performance

Mufti Qavi has also expressed frustration over the national cricket team’s poor performance, offering an unusual recipe for victory.

He said he would give the players salajeet mixed with honey and dry fruits, claiming that without following his advice, Pakistan’s team could not win even in the next ten years.

Calling cricket a game of sheer strength, Mufti Qavi urged the PCB chairman to appoint him as the team’s advisor.

He added that if players take salajeet with milk, honey, and dry fruits on match day and still get out, he would no longer deserve to be called Mufti Abdul Qavi.