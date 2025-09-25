Pakistan MMA Federation once again takes 10-member contingent to Europe for ‘Olympics of Combat Sports’

LAHORE – The Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PAKMMAF) has once again made history — taking a 10-member contingent to Europe to compete at the IMMAF World Championships 2025, widely regarded as the “Olympics of combat sports.” The global tournament, featuring over 700 athletes from 60 countries, is the largest and most prestigious MMA event in the world, showcasing the next generation of champions.

What makes this campaign truly unprecedented is that, unlike any other federation or sporting body in the country, every rupee spent on sending the athletes and coaches has been raised privately. Through its global network, credibility, and reputation, the Pakistan MMA Federation has secured all sponsorships independently — covering flights, accommodation, training, and participation costs for the entire delegation.

The Pakistani squad comprises five male and two female fighters — Ayan Hussain, Abdul Manan, Sajid Kareem, Shahab Ali, Bano Butt, and Marwa Kashani — coached by Nasir Khan and led by PAKMMAF President Omar Ahmed. Four members of the team are reigning Asian champions, carrying serious medal potential on the global stage.

Addressing a pre-departure press conference, Omar Ahmed said Pakistan’s fighters were going with the intent to dominate: “Our athletes are not just participating — they are going to win. We are confident of bringing home four to five gold medals.”

Ahmed added that competing with the world’s best would be a major confidence boost: “Exposure at this level transforms fighters. It builds belief, resilience, and shows them they belong among the elite.”

Pakistan’s Ismail will also represent the country in the Brave Combat Federation (BRAVE), while Rizwan Ali — sponsored by Activit and recently trained in Thailand — will compete in BRAVE’s upcoming event in Bahrain. Unfortunately, female fighter Eman Khan (Activit), originally part of the squad, was hospitalised earlier this week and will miss the championship.

“Since 2022, the Federation has been building MMA from the ground up — without government funding — and international exposure like this will accelerate the sport’s rise even further,” Omar Ahmed concluded. “The IMMAF World Championship is of Olympic stature, and this participation is a decisive step in putting Pakistan on the global MMA map.”

Female star Bano Butt, who trained intensively in Thailand for two months, shared her resolve: “I’ve prepared for this moment, and my mission is clear — to win gold for Pakistan. Women’s participation in MMA is growing fast, and I hope to inspire others to embrace combat sports as a tool of strength and self-defence.”

Rising talent Shahab Ali echoed that determination: “Representing your country is every fighter’s dream. I trained for three months in camp and I’m ready. My first fight is against a tough Azerbaijani opponent — but I’m prepared for war.”

Meanwhile, Abdul Manan, a silver medallist at the Asian Championships, is aiming higher this time: “I was close before. Now I want gold. The Federation’s support has given us the confidence and focus to perform at the highest level.”