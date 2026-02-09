Bangladesh Cricket Board requests Pakistan to play India match in ICC T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD – The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also requested Pakistan to play the match against India in the interest of cricket.

In a press release issued by the BCB, its President Mohammad Aminul Islam said, “I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup match against India on February 15 for the benefit of cricket.”

The BCB chief said that Bangladesh was highly impressed by Pakistan’s strong support and efforts in favor of Bangladesh, adding that the spirit of brotherhood between the two countries should continue to grow.

Thanking the PCB, ICC, and other stakeholders, the Bangladesh Cricket Board appreciated their positive role in addressing recent challenges.

The BCB especially expressed heartfelt gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the board, and Pakistan’s cricket fans, stating that throughout this period the PCB demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and solidarity.

It is worth noting that the statement was issued by the BCB president after his brief visit to Pakistan.