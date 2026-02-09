Multan Sultans sold for Rs2.45bn in 10-year PSL deal

LAHORE – PSL franchise Multan Sultans has been purchased by Wali Tech for Rs245 crore for a period of 10 years.

The auction ceremony for the Multan Sultans franchise is currently underway in Lahore, with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in attendance.

Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi is also present at the auction, while Pakistan’s legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas attended the event during the Multan franchise bidding.

Lahore Qalandars owners Sameen Rana and Atif Rana are also participating in the auction being held at the Expo Centre Lahore.

A total of five bidders took part in the auction for the Multan Sultans franchise. The base price for the team was set at Rs182 crore.

According to the PCB, six proposals were received within the stipulated time. After a detailed and transparent evaluation process, five bidders were declared technically qualified to participate in the auction.

It is worth noting that the former owner of Multan Sultans, Ali Tareen, had declined to renew the 10-year ownership agreement, following which the PCB announced the auction of the franchise.