Pakistan to play India on Feb 15 in ICC T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to play its scheduled match against India in the ICC T20 World Cup on February 15.

Reports said that the Pakistan and India teams will face each other as per the tournament schedule.

The decision to play the match was taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following a request from the President of Sri Lanka.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with the Sri Lankan president.

As per the statement, the Sri Lankan president requested that the Pakistan cricket team play the Pakistan–India match being held in Sri Lanka.