Where to Buy PSL 11 Final Tickets: Check Prices and Dates

LAHORE – Cricket fans across Pakistan are eagerly looking forward to watch live PSL action once again as tickets for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season go on sale from April 27, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday.

The announcement sparked excitement among supporters, many of whom have been missing stadium access in recent matches that were conducted without crowd. With the return of crowds, fans are now preparing to witness the first on-ground PSL matches after a long gap of empty stands.

PSL 11 Final Tickets

PSL final, featuring teams yet to be confirmed, is scheduled to be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3 (Sunday), with a reserve day set for May 4. The return of spectators is expected to bring back the electric atmosphere the league is known for.

Online ticket sales will begin at 4pm on April 27 via pcb.tcs.com.pk, while physical tickets will be available from April 28 at designated TCS Express Centres in Lahore starting 10am.

PCB structured ticket pricing across multiple enclosures, ranging from Rs1,500 for general seats to Rs12,000 for PCB Gallery access. VIP and premium enclosures are also available for fans seeking a closer view of the action.

Fans are advised to arrive at Gaddafi Stadium by 6:30pm to attend the Curtain Closing Ceremony before the final match begins, promising a full-scale return of the stadium experience.

Meanwhile, the playoff race is heating up, with Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, and Islamabad United already qualified, while Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen continue to compete for the final spot, likely to be decided by net run rate (NRR).