Daily horoscope - 26 August 2023

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are the pioneer of the zodiac and right now you have a strong desire to explore new vistas, see new places and talk to fascinating people from different backgrounds. In other words, you want to expand your world through study, travel and learning as much as you can.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are the financial wizard of the zodiac and today is the perfect time to take care of loose ends regarding financial matters, especially related to vacations, children, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. You might also finalize details related to wills and inheritances.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have more objectivity when it comes to your closest relationships and partnerships. This means you have a better chance to see how you can improve your role in these relationships.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Look for ways to be helpful to others because this is what will make this day more rewarding for you. Give yourself extra time to deal with the unexpected as well as delays and little glitches due to Mercury retrograde. Don’t rush things. Go slowly and carefully.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a playful day! It’s the end of the week and you’re in the mood to schmooze with others, which is a great idea because with Venus in your sign, you’re diplomatic and super charming to everyone. Enjoy the company of others but make sure you please yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

An interesting choice awaits you today. With the sun and fiery Mars in your sign, you are extroverted, proactive and ready to initiate. Nevertheless, today the position of the moon might persuade you to relax at home among familiar surroundings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are an excellent communicator because you are a social sign. Today, when talking to others, you want to get right down to the nitty-gritty of things. You don’t want to waste time on superficial chitchat. Hopefully, you will find someone who will reciprocate your need for meaningful conversation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are popular now. Nevertheless today, money issues are on your mind. You might also feel a strong emotional attachment to something or a bit possessive about an item that you own. Everything will flow smoothly because Venus at the top of your chart makes you look appealing to everyone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign, which will make you feel more emotional than usual. However, it will also slightly improve your good fortune, which is why this is a good day to ask the universe for a favor. People respect and admire you. Why not make the most of it?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Despite your desire to travel and do something to expand your world, today you feel the need to withdraw and seek out privacy and solitude in beautiful surroundings. You want to relax and take it easy. Affectionate romance appeals!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A conversation with a friend or a member of a group might be important to you today. Why not use this opportunity to bounce your hopes and dreams for the future off someone to get their feedback? It could be helpful.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

For some reason, today people seem to be aware of the personal details about your private life. (It’s good to be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.) This increased scrutiny might be because of ex-partners, ex-spouses and old friends who are back on the scene.