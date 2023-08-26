PPP says delay in elections ‘unacceptable’, hints at moving court to meet 90-day deadline

KARACHI – The general elections in Pakistan are apparently delayed till Spring 2024 as ECP decided to complete the process of a census and draw new constituency boundaries, however, the move divided members of PDM.

Amid the furor over the delay in elections, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) expressed reservations against the delay in holding elections, saying deferment of polls till next year would be unacceptable to the party leadership.

Senior PPP leaders held presser at Bilawal House, and hinted that the party may take a legal course in its last attempt to push for meeting the 90-day constitutional deadline. PPP stalwart Nayyar Bukhari said the central executive committee will meet in September to chalk out final strategy.

The former ruling alliance key members sound more aggressive over the delay in ECP’s announcement, saying census results were approved only after assurance that the move wouldn’t delay polls.

Former CM Murad Ali Shah said he conveyed to everyone before the CCI meeting that the approval of the census would not cause any postponement in the elections. Shah reiterated that his party wanted elections in 90 days, and recent delimitation was never a subject.