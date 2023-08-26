PPP says delay in elections ‘unacceptable’, hints at moving court to meet 90-day deadline

KARACHI – The general elections in Pakistan are apparently delayed till Spring 2024 as ECP decided to complete the process of a census and draw new constituency boundaries, however, the move divided members of PDM.
Amid the furor over the delay in elections, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) expressed reservations against the delay in holding elections, saying deferment of polls till next year would be unacceptable to the party leadership.
Senior PPP leaders held presser at Bilawal House, and hinted that the party may take a legal course in its last attempt to push for meeting the 90-day constitutional deadline. PPP stalwart Nayyar Bukhari said the central executive committee will meet in September to chalk out final strategy.
The former ruling alliance key members sound more aggressive over the delay in ECP’s announcement, saying census results were approved only after assurance that the move wouldn’t delay polls.
Former CM Murad Ali Shah said he conveyed to everyone before the CCI meeting that the approval of the census would not cause any postponement in the elections. Shah reiterated that his party wanted elections in 90 days, and recent delimitation was never a subject.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 26, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,903.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Karachi
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Quetta
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Attock
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Multan
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
