Aimen Anwar retires from International Cricket to begin New Career as Match Referee

LAHORE – Pakistan women’s cricket entered new chapter as fast bowler Aimen Anwar announced her retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed the decision, bringing the curtain down on 45-match international career that saw Aimen represent the country across both white-ball formats. Aimen made her international breakthrough in 2016 and went on to play eight ODIs and 37 T20Is for Pakistan before her last international appearance in February 2023. But her journey to the national side began years earlier.

She first emerged in domestic circuit in January 2010, representing Karachi U19 in the PCB National U19 Women’s Championship. Six years later, she earned her T20I debut against England in Southampton, becoming Pakistan women’s 37th T20I cap. Her ODI breakthrough came in 2017 when she faced Bangladesh in Colombo and became Pakistan’s 76th ODI player.

Across her international career, Aimen claimed 33 wickets, including four in ODIs and 29 in T20Is. Her career also took her to some of the biggest stages in women’s cricket. She was part of Pakistan’s squads at the 2018, 2020 and 2022-23 ICC Women’s T20 World Cups, while also featuring in the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Although her playing days for Pakistan have now ended, Aimen is far from leaving cricket behind. She already stepped into broadcasting and is now moving into match officiating. On Monday, she made her match-refereeing debut in the ongoing National Women’s U19 Tournament. Aimen completed her induction course for the role in January 2026, setting the stage for a new career inside the game.