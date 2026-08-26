Showbiz stars demand accountability after 14 newborns die in PIMS fire

ISLAMABAD – The tragic deaths of 14 newborn infants in a fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad have left the country mourning.

Pakistani showbiz personalities have also expressed grief and anger over the incident, demanding action against those responsible.

Zunaira Inam, wife of actor Osman Mukhtar, expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and questioned whether those allegedly responsible for negligence would ever be held accountable or whether the tragedy would fade from public memory after a few days.

Senior actor Mohammad Ahmed also expressed grief over the incident and called for a thorough investigation. He said those responsible for the tragedy should be identified and held accountable.

TV host Madeeha Naqvi expressed solidarity with the affected mothers and families, praying for them to have the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Other reactions to the tragedy also saw strong criticism of the country’s system, with calls for accountability. Many questioned why such tragedies are condemned and mourned for only a few days before being forgotten until the next incident.

The fire broke out early Wednesday in the nursery on the third floor of PIMS’ Mother and Child Health Ward, where newborn babies were receiving treatment.

According to authorities, 14 newborn infants died in the incident, while one baby was rescued.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident and directed authorities to determine those responsible.