Why US Govt freezes All Visa Appointments Worldwide?

US visa applicants worldwide face another blow as Trump administration freezes appointments at American embassies and consulates.

US State Department said a global training programme for consular officers has been launched, forcing changes to visa service appointments. The department has not disclosed how long the training will continue or provided detailed information about the programme.

The training is intended to help consular officers identify applicants who could potentially become dependent on US public welfare programmes. It also aims to ensure that visa applications are assessed comprehensively and consistently.

The decision has already affected applicants with previously scheduled immigrant visa interviews. Reports indicate that applicants have received emails from US embassies and consulates informing them that their appointments are being rescheduled. They have been told that fresh interview dates will be communicated later.

The lack of a clear timeline has created uncertainty for applicants who had already completed the lengthy visa process and were waiting for their interviews.

The latest development comes as the Trump administration continues its aggressive immigration crackdown during the president’s second term.

The measures include visa and green card revocations as well as rejection of applications on various grounds. The administration maintains that its immigration policies are aimed at strengthening US domestic security.

The latest training initiative is particularly focused on identifying applicants who may rely on public benefits after entering the United States.

The latest visa disruption also comes shortly after US judge rejected an administrative policy that had suspended immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries. The court ruled that the policy went beyond the legal authority of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The ruling shows legal setback for Trump administration’s broader immigration agenda, which has faced growing challenges over the scope and implementation of its policies.

Human rights organisations have criticised the Trump administration’s immigration measures, describing them as discriminatory. Rights groups have raised concerns over stricter screening and other immigration restrictions, arguing that such policies could make it increasingly difficult for people seeking to enter the United States through legal immigration channels.