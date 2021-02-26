Ogra recommends Rs20.7/litre hike In Petrol price

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has recommended massive increase in petroleum products, reports in local media said on Friday.

Ogra has reportedly recommended Rs 20.7 increase in per litre petrol and Rs 19.61 for per litre diesel.

The increase is recommended on the basis of Rs 30 levy on every single litre of petroleum products.

The prices, according to the reports, are likely to be increased by March 1. However, a final decision would be made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.