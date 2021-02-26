Ogra recommends Rs20.7/litre hike In Petrol price
An increase of Rs 19.61 for per litre diesel is reportedly made in the summary sent to the PM
01:07 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has recommended massive increase in petroleum products, reports in local media said on Friday.
Ogra has reportedly recommended Rs 20.7 increase in per litre petrol and Rs 19.61 for per litre diesel.
The increase is recommended on the basis of Rs 30 levy on every single litre of petroleum products.
The prices, according to the reports, are likely to be increased by March 1. However, a final decision would be made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
- UN, US hail Pakistan-India agreement to ceasefire at LoC in disputed ...02:20 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- PSL6, Match 7, Lahore vs Multan - Live Score and Live Updates02:00 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Ogra recommends Rs20.7/litre hike In Petrol price01:07 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ – Kashif Zameer reassures Pakistanis of ...11:49 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi – A gripping plot about social evils09:42 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Ali Xeeshan and wife Myra welcome first baby06:36 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021