Pakistani-born Saima Mohsin set to make history as first Muslim US attorney

NEW YORK – A Pakistan-American woman, Saima Mohsin, is all set to become the first Muslim attorney of the US as she will assume charge as acting new top federal prosecutor in Detroit, Michigan’s Eastern district on Feb 2.

The 52-year-old will replace Matthew Schneider, who has announced to step down on Feb 1 after three years. Mohis is currently serving as first assistant U.S. attorney for eastern Michigan.

Mohsin stated, “It is a great honor to serve the citizens of the Eastern District of Michigan as Acting United States Attorney. I am deeply committed to fulfilling our core mission to faithfully enforce the law and seek justice for all.”

Born in Pakistan, Mohsin is a career prosecutor as she has been a federal prosecutor for several years, working since 2002 in the U.S. Attorney's Office. As an Muslim immigrant of Asian descent, she will bring diversity to a key position that is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the eastern part of the state.

Mohsin has served in the US Attorney's Office Violent and Organized Crime Unit, the Drug Task Force and the General Crimes Unit, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

“I’m extremely pleased to leave this office in the hands of one of the finest federal prosecutors I’ve ever known, Saima Mohsin. Saima is a dynamic trial lawyer and a talented manager. And, as the first woman, immigrant, Muslim United States Attorney in American history, her service is truly historic. Saima will be an outstanding representative and defender of our community as the Acting United States Attorney.” said Schneider, the current attorney.

She is third Pakistani-American in US President Joe Biden’s administration as Ali Zaidi has been picked as Deputy Climate Change Advisor in the White House while Salman Ahmad has been appointed as Director of Policy Planning in US State Department.

