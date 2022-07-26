Park in Canada named after former Pakistani minister

11:42 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
Park in Canada named after former Pakistani minister
Source: @patrickbrownont (Twitter)
Share

BRAMPTON – A park in Canadian city Brampton has been named after slain Pakistani minister for minority affairs Shahbaz Bhatti in honour of his services.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown inaugurated the ‘Shahbaz Bhatti Park’ during a ceremony. He also shared some pictures from the park unveiling ceremony on Twitter.

“Proud to officially open Shahbaz Bhatti Park in #Brampton. A true symbol of religious freedom. We will never forget Shahbaz’s legacy, courage and sacrifice,” he captioned the post.

The administration of Brampton city also paid tribute and hailed the efforts of Shahbaz Bhatti for interfaith harmony.

“This park honours his legacy, and serves as a reminder of the importance of interfaith harmony, acceptance and inclusivity within communities like Brampton,” the city administration said in a tweet.

Shahbaz Bhatti was the first member of Christian community to become a parliamentarian. He was appointed as federal minister in 2008 by the then PPP government. However, he was shot dead in Islamabad by TTP terrorists.

More From This Category
Pakistan logs 371 new Covid cases, one death in ...
11:21 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
Ruling coalition boycotts top court’s ...
09:14 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
Pakistani religious scholars arrive in Kabul for ...
11:19 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Punjab CM election: Supreme Court of Pakistan ...
09:20 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
14 dead in a day, scores displaced as heavy ...
07:44 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Thai chief monk, disciples visit Buddhist ...
07:00 PM | 25 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali celebrates early birthday in UK (See Photos)
10:54 AM | 26 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr