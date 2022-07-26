Park in Canada named after former Pakistani minister

BRAMPTON – A park in Canadian city Brampton has been named after slain Pakistani minister for minority affairs Shahbaz Bhatti in honour of his services.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown inaugurated the ‘Shahbaz Bhatti Park’ during a ceremony. He also shared some pictures from the park unveiling ceremony on Twitter.

“Proud to officially open Shahbaz Bhatti Park in #Brampton. A true symbol of religious freedom. We will never forget Shahbaz’s legacy, courage and sacrifice,” he captioned the post.

The administration of Brampton city also paid tribute and hailed the efforts of Shahbaz Bhatti for interfaith harmony.

“This park honours his legacy, and serves as a reminder of the importance of interfaith harmony, acceptance and inclusivity within communities like Brampton,” the city administration said in a tweet.

Yesterday, Mayor @patrickbrownont, Councillors and the community unveiled the official renaming of Shahbaz Bhatti Park.



Shahbaz Bhatti was the first member of Christian community to become a parliamentarian. He was appointed as federal minister in 2008 by the then PPP government. However, he was shot dead in Islamabad by TTP terrorists.