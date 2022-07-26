PCF announces selection committee to pick Pakistan cycling team for World Championship
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has announced the selection committee to pick the national team to feature in the World Road Championship to take place from September 18 to 25 in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia.
“The selection committee is headed by PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair and the trials will be held in Punjab and Sindh,” said a spokesman of the PCF here on Monday. He said four members Pakistan team, comprising two male and same number of female riders, will take part in the mega event.
He said the cyclists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and the Departments will appear in the trials at Lahore on August 5 and in Karachi, cyclists from Balochistan, Sindh and Department will take part in the trials on August 7.
When contacted, PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair said that the prime objective of the countrywide trials is to give equal opportunity to the cyclists to prove their skills and underline their talent. “It is the most prestigious event of cycling world and we want to pick only those riders, who are capable enough to put up a decent performance in the world championship,” said Moazzam, himself a former international cyclist who served the game with pride and distinction.
The other members of the selection committee of Punjab trials are Adnan Ahsan Khan, Nusrat Khan, Nazakat Ali and Ms Maham. Javed Khan, Ishtiaq Mobeen and Jan Alam will assist chairman selection committee in Karachi.
The PCF Secretary said that all the interested cyclists should register themselves for the trials at their respective provinces and also bring their valid passport and those, who will fail to submit their passport, will not be allowed to take part in the trials. “The selected cyclists will attend a high-profile training camp under the watchful eyes of experienced coaches. Shortly after the trials, the place, dates and name of the camp officials will be announced. The credit goes to PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah for arranging international tours for Pakistani players, which will help them excel at higher level,” he asserted.
Moazzam Khan said the PCF, under its game development plan, is taking every measure to ensure the participation of the national senior and junior teams in the elite World and Asian level events across the globe. “It is our duty to provide maximum opportunities to our youngsters and talented players and in return, these players have to work hard to earn place in the national team and represent the country in international events and win laurels for the country in Asian and World events.”
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- PAKvSL, 2nd Test, Day 3 – Ramesh shines as Sri Lanka restrict ...01:43 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- PCF announces selection committee to pick Pakistan cycling team for ...12:57 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Mazari, PPP boycott as SC resumes hearing on Punjab CM election12:46 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Two PIA planes narrowly escaped mid-air collision in Iranian airspace12:09 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Park in Canada named after former Pakistani minister11:42 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Dania hurls serious allegations on Bushra amid row over Aamir ...09:50 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Marvel Studios announces release date for 'She Hulk'11:55 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
- 'Bakhtawar' featuring Yumna Zaidi wins praise for showcasing ...09:00 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022