Ranveer Singh under cyber scrutiny for suggestive photoshoot

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s recent nude photoshoot for Paper magazine is in the news for all the wrong reasons. While many appreciated Singh's bold choice, netizens trolled, roasted, and took offense as per usual.

The offended lot are scrutinising Singh for his daring endeavor. An application was filed with the Mumbai police against the actor for “hurting the sentiments of women” through the photos.

Known for his eye-catching outfits and dedicated performances, the Band Baja Baraat actor garnered a whole lot of mixed reviews for his latest modeling project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

According to The Hindustan Times, an office-bearer of an NGO (non-governmental organization) called Shyam Mangaram Foundation to sought the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the Bollywood actor. It was submitted at the Chembur police station and the complainant demanded the registration of a case against the 83 actors under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Complaint registered against actor Ranveer Singh in Mumbai's Chembur Police Station for posting nude pictures on his Instagram account. Police have yet to register an FIR. (file photo) pic.twitter.com/B0G38hvave — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

The complainant stated that "the actor hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs."

“Last week we saw many nude photographs were clicked in such a manner that any male or female will feel ashamed about it,” read the complaint.

There seemed a strong opposition to Singh's act as the case has reached the point of an FIR being lodged.

#UPDATE | Taking cognisance of a complaint filed against him at Mumbai's Chembur PS, FIR filed against actor Ranveer Singh for posting nude pictures on his Instagram account. IPC Sections 292 (Sale, etc of obscene books, etc) 293, 509 and sections of IT Act invoked. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/lLFggvl7s1 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Amidst the misconstrued situation, many Bollywood stars have come forward to defend Singh. Highway actress Alia Bhatt publicly defended her co-star. Bhatt, during an interaction with the press at the trailer launch of Darlings, was asked to share her opinion on the recent controversy around Ranveer’s shoot, as asked by a journalist.

The Raazi actress stated that “I don’t like anything negative being said about my favorite Ranveer Singh so I can’t tolerate this question. I love him and he is eternally favorite to all of us. He has given so much to the movies so we should only give him love.”

‘I don’t like anything negative said about my favourite Ranveer Singh. So, the question itself is something I can’t tolerate’: @aliabhatt reacts to @RanveerOfficial’s shoot for Paper Magazine pic.twitter.com/M78CrVnHoq — HT City (@htcity) July 25, 2022