Maaya Khan shares two cents on cosmetic surgeries

Pakistan television host Maaya Khan was recently spotted on the talk show "The Mazedaar Show” and the prominent media personality ended up grabbing all the attention.

As the popular host sat down for a little chit-chat with Faizan Sheikh and Adil Khan, she did have some interesting revelations regarding the plastic surgery controversy that is often associated with celebrities and stars in showbiz.

Sharing her two cents about stars opting for botox and other cosmetic surgeries, Maaya said, “What can I say about girls who have had botox as it’s their life and they have their choices, they are solely responsible for their body parts"

"I am neither against it nor in the favour of it, everyone has his/her own life and they should go for what they want. I don’t think so people should argue on others having surgeries”. Replying to the question of whether she would go for it, Maya revealed that he also visited the doctor for the botox but the doctor strictly refused to do it and said that ‘you are okay.

On the work front, Maaya started her career by hosting a kids’ show on PTV. She did a hit short series Laila Majnoo and also produced the popular Ary Digital Show Loose Talk.