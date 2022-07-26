Maya Ali celebrates early birthday in UK (See Photos)

10:54 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
Maya Ali celebrates early birthday in UK (See Photos)
Source: Maya Ali (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan and dazzles in all of her avatars.

With her impeccable acting skills, the fashionista always stands out with the beauty and style she possesses.

The Parey Hut Love star has her birthday on July 27 but she had early birthday celebrations with family as she will be working on that day.

The Diyar-e-Dil star celebrated the event with balloons, smiles and a beautiful cake at a café in the United Kingdom.

Maya shared joyful photos of early birthday celebrations on her Instagram.

“I knew I won’t be with them on my birthday so my family decided to give me a surprise and already made it special for me. Love you @noshaafnan and @afnan_q420 to the moon and back,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

Several celebrities, including Zara Noor Abbas and Ahmed Ali Butt, extended wishes on her birthday.

On work front, Maya Ali has paired up with Emmad Irfani for Shoaib Mansoor’s new film, Aasman Bolay Gay.

'Aasmaan Bolay Ga' - Details about Maya Ali and ... 03:00 PM | 18 Jul, 2022

Pakistan's celebrated filmmaker Shoaib Mansoor has unveiled the title teaser of his much-awaited, upcoming film, ...

More From This Category
Dania hurls serious allegations on Bushra amid ...
09:50 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
Marvel Studios announces release date for 'She ...
11:55 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
'Bakhtawar' featuring Yumna Zaidi wins praise for ...
09:00 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Video of a girl mimicing Mahira Khan goes viral
09:43 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Selahaddin Eyyubi: Adnan Siddiqui to reveal the ...
06:37 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif receive death ...
07:21 PM | 25 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali celebrates early birthday in UK (See Photos)
10:54 AM | 26 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr