Maya Ali celebrates early birthday in UK (See Photos)
Share
KARACHI – Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan and dazzles in all of her avatars.
With her impeccable acting skills, the fashionista always stands out with the beauty and style she possesses.
The Parey Hut Love star has her birthday on July 27 but she had early birthday celebrations with family as she will be working on that day.
The Diyar-e-Dil star celebrated the event with balloons, smiles and a beautiful cake at a café in the United Kingdom.
Maya shared joyful photos of early birthday celebrations on her Instagram.
“I knew I won’t be with them on my birthday so my family decided to give me a surprise and already made it special for me. Love you @noshaafnan and @afnan_q420 to the moon and back,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Several celebrities, including Zara Noor Abbas and Ahmed Ali Butt, extended wishes on her birthday.
On work front, Maya Ali has paired up with Emmad Irfani for Shoaib Mansoor’s new film, Aasman Bolay Gay.
'Aasmaan Bolay Ga' - Details about Maya Ali and ... 03:00 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
Pakistan's celebrated filmmaker Shoaib Mansoor has unveiled the title teaser of his much-awaited, upcoming film, ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan logs 371 new Covid cases, one death in last 24 hours11:21 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Ruling coalition boycotts top court’s proceedings on CM Punjab poll09:14 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:40 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
- Marvel Studios announces release date for 'She Hulk'11:55 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
- 'Bakhtawar' featuring Yumna Zaidi wins praise for showcasing ...09:00 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022