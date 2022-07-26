Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on July 26, 2022

08:40 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on July 26, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 228 230
Euro EUR 224.5 227.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 264 267.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 60.5 61.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 59 59.9
Australian Dollar AUD 155.14 156.39
Bahrain Dinar BHD 597.45 601.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 174.75 176.1
China Yuan CNY 33.31 33.56
Danish Krone DKK 30.87 31.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.66 29.01
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 729.26 734.26
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.54 50.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 140.32 141.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.62 22.92
Omani Riyal OMR 584.22 588.72
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.82 62.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 161.65 162.95
Swedish Korona SEK 22.02 22.32
Swiss Franc CHF 231.45 233.2
Thai Bhat THB 5.94 6.04

