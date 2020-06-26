Lightning strike kills at least 107 in India

10:16 AM | 26 Jun, 2020
Lightning strike kills at least 107 in India
Share

NEW DELHI – Lightning strikes has claimed more than 107 lives in northern and eastern India, during the early stages of the annual monsoon season.

According to media reports, dozens more got injured in lightning incidents and more than Some 83 people were killed in the impoverished eastern state of Bihar and another 24 died in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

Lightning strikes during the June-September annual monsoon are fairly common in India. But this was one of the highest daily tolls from lightning the state had recorded in recent years.

According to the local India Meteorological Department office, heavy rain is forecast to hit Bihar on Friday and Saturday,.

More From This Category
Nepal offers locust bounty as swarms hit crops in ...
09:41 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
Around 7% population is members of Communist ...
08:34 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
China’s new HK legislation makes secession, ...
08:17 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
Egypt announces new gold discovery
07:30 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic not even close to over: WHO
12:30 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
TikTok among dozens Chinese apps blocked by India ...
10:17 PM | 29 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Omair Rana accused of sexual harassment by female students
04:58 PM | 30 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr