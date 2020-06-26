Lightning strike kills at least 107 in India
Share
NEW DELHI – Lightning strikes has claimed more than 107 lives in northern and eastern India, during the early stages of the annual monsoon season.
According to media reports, dozens more got injured in lightning incidents and more than Some 83 people were killed in the impoverished eastern state of Bihar and another 24 died in northern Uttar Pradesh state.
Lightning strikes during the June-September annual monsoon are fairly common in India. But this was one of the highest daily tolls from lightning the state had recorded in recent years.
According to the local India Meteorological Department office, heavy rain is forecast to hit Bihar on Friday and Saturday,.
- Pakistan govt likely to revise petrol prices again11:48 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- LGS fires four faculty members for sexually harassing students11:02 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- Nepal offers locust bounty as swarms hit crops in Pakistan09:41 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- PM takes a jibe at opposition over corruption in furious NA speech09:22 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- Uber rolls out enhanced safety measures amid Covid-19 outbreak09:05 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- Coty to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West’s beauty line03:42 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- Haroon Rashid ties the knot with Farwa Hussain03:26 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- I regret not talking to Sushant, could've have given him a broader ...03:03 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020