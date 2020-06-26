Pakistan announces plan to refund Haj dues to applicants

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to refund Haj dues to all applicants, who had deposited amount for Hajj-2020. from Thursday.

According the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the decision has been taken in light of an initiative of the Saudi Government about Hajj this year.

He said the amount will be refunded through scheduled banks across the country and all applicants are being informed via SMS, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Spokesperson said that applicants should come in person to receive the amount in cash while the group leaders should come to the bank with all original documents of group members in case of receiving through cheque.

He said that in case of any difficulty in refund process applicants can contact to Accounts Officer Refund on telephone no 0519208465.