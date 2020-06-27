Petrol prices hiked from 74.52 to 100.10 Rs per litre with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD - Government has announced to increase the petroleum prices with immediate effect in view of the rising oil prices trend in global market.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division (Friday), the prices of petrol have been increased from 74.52 to 100.10 rupees, High Speed Diesel from 80.15 to 101.46 rupees, Kerosene Oil from 35.56 to 59.06 rupees and Light Diesel Oil from 38.14 to 55.98 rupees per litre.

On May 31, The government had reduced the price of petrol by Rs 7.6 per liter in response to the cuts in prices of petroleum products worldwide.