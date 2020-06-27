Petroleum products price reviewed due to surge in int’l oil prices, says Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD - Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said that the prices of petroleum products have been reviewed due to surge in international oil prices.

In a tweet today (Saturday), he said welfare of the people is the priority of government and efforts will be continued to provide them the relief.

کروناوباءنے دنیا بھر کی معیشتوں کو متاثر کیا۔بین الاقوامی سطح پر پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں ایسااضافہ نہیں دیکھا۔اسی وجہ سے قیمتوں میں نظرثانی کرنا پڑی۔تاہم خطے کے دیگر ممالک کی نسبت پاکستان میں کم اضافہ ہوا۔عوام کی فلاح پہلی ترجیح ہے،انہیں ریلیف دینے کی کوشش کرتے رہیں گے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) June 27, 2020

The Minister said that the increase in petrol prices made in Pakistan is less than as compared with other regional countries.