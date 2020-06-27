Petroleum products price reviewed due to surge in int’l oil prices, says Shibli Faraz
Web Desk
10:25 AM | 27 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said that the prices of petroleum products have been reviewed due to surge in international oil prices.

In a tweet today (Saturday), he said welfare of the people is the priority of government and efforts will be continued to provide them the relief.

The Minister said that the increase in petrol prices made in Pakistan is less than as compared with other regional countries.

