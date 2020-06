PESHAWAR - Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Mushtaq Ghani has recovered from COVID-19.

According to media details, Mushtaq Ghani had isolated himself at home after he was tested positive for coronavirus on June 12.

His daughter and son-in-law were also tested positive for coronavirus who have also recovered from the disease.

Mushtaq Ghani has thanked his well wishers who prayed for his early recovery.