Acting president signs Elections (Ammend) Bill limiting lawmakers' disqualification to 5 years

ISLAMABAD – Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who is currently acting as President of Pakistan in the absence of President Arif Alvi, approved the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023 on Monday.
President Arif Alvi left for Saudi Arabia on Sunday along with his family and staff to perform Hajj.
As soon as the acting president signed the summary sent by the prime minister, the bill became an act of parliament.
A day earlier, the National Assembly had passed the bill seeking an amendment to the Elections Act 2017 aimed at limiting the disqualification of lawmakers to five years with a retrospective effect. It also aims to empower the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide election dates unilaterally, without consulting the president.
The Senate of Pakistan had passed this bill sometime ago.
This is worth mentioning here that passage of this bill will pave the way for participation of PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Khan Tareen in the next general elections.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.
All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
