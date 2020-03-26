Emirates staff gives an emotional send-off to last flights
Web Desk
07:37 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
Emirates staff gives an emotional send-off to last flights
Share

DUBAI - Emirates ground crews around the world have bid farewell to their last operating flights back to Dubai. EK 005 to London Heathrow, which departed at 1605hrs on 24 March was the last flight to take off from Dubai. EK 262 from Sao Paulo, which landed at 2235hrs (local time) was the last flight to arrive on 25 March into Dubai.

Emirates’ outstation airport teams from 39 stations including Prague, Newark, Seoul, London Stansted, and Zurich devotedly sent off their last passenger flights before the suspension took effect. Over the next weeks, Emirates’ operational teams will focus on preparing for service resumption.

As per UAE government directives to protect communities against the spread of COVID-19, Emirates has temporarily suspended all passenger flights from 25 March 2020. The airline will resume passenger services as soon as it is possible to do so. In the meantime, Emirates is still busy deploying its fleet of Boeing 777 freighters, bolstering international air cargo links for the transport of vital goods, including medical supplies and food, around the world.

More From This Category
HUAWEI P40 series marks the age of visionary ...
01:37 PM | 27 Mar, 2020
Emirates staff gives an emotional send-off to ...
07:37 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
OPPO extended the warranty period for 2 months ...
05:09 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
Tecno partners tiktok for #CamonShow challenge
01:49 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
TECNO’s CAMON 15 earns $3.4m orders within 2 ...
10:33 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
FINCA Pakistan response to COVID-19 pandemic
01:06 PM | 24 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Social media reacts to the release of Maria B’s husband
04:21 PM | 26 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr