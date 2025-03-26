Jaffer Express to Resume Operations from Tomorrow,

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has announced the resumption of train services in Balochistan starting tomorrow.

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, Abbasi stated that Jaffer Express will depart from Peshawar for Quetta tomorrow, while train services from Quetta to other destinations will resume on Friday. He assured that passenger security remains a top priority.

In addition to Jaffer Express, the Bolan Mail will now operate daily between Quetta and Karachi to facilitate travelers.

Referring to the recent attack on Jaffer Express, Abbasi called it a tragic incident but praised security forces for their swift response in neutralizing the attackers. He commended the Railway Divisional Superintendent (DS) and his team for their efforts in rescuing passengers and restoring the railway tracks.

Acknowledging security concerns, Abbasi noted that railway stations lack proper scanning equipment, but efforts are underway to strengthen security. Plans include recruiting 500 personnel for the Railway Police, with an additional 1,000 hires in the pipeline.

The minister also emphasized the government’s commitment to restoring train operations in Balochistan to their 2003-2004 levels, promising enhanced security measures to ensure passenger safety.