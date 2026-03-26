Did Iran really shoot down US F‑18 near Chabahar port close to Pakistan border?

TEHRAN – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed taking down US Navy F/A-18 fighter jet near port city of Chabahar, along Iran’s southeastern coast near Pakistan border. Tehran said the alleged strike was executed using newly developed indigenous air defense system, amid major escalation in military capabilities.

The jet was reportedly worth $66–$75 million, is said to have plunged into the Indian Ocean, marking the fourth U.S. aircraft claimed lost since the outbreak of the conflict, IRGC said.

This dramatic announcement comes amid rising tensions in region, fueling fears of further clashes between US forces and Iran.

US Central Command turned out Iran’s explosive claim that it shot down a US F-18 fighter jet, calling the report “completely false.” The denial comes just hours after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) boldly declared it had successfully targeted the American aircraft.

Adding fuel to the fire, Iranian state media broadcast what it claims is footage of the jet being struck mid-air by advanced air defense systems before crashing into the Indian Ocean, footage that has quickly ignited global speculation and concern.

At same time, the political narrative is just as intense. Karoline Leavitt revealed that Donald Trump has been engaged in “productive” backchannel discussions with Iran over the past three days. She insisted US actions are unfolding “on schedule” and hinted that Tehran may be quietly searching for an exit from the crisis.

But in a sharp contradiction, Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, dismissed any notion of negotiations. While acknowledging that messages have been relayed through intermediary nations, he stressed that Iran has “no intention” of entering formal talks.

US presented Iran with a detailed 15-point ceasefire proposal. Meanwhile, Iran’s Press TV reports that Tehran has laid out its own strict conditions, including full compensation for war damages and a complete halt to all military operations.