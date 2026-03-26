Lahore Weather Update: More Rains, storm expected in city under westerly wave

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore is likely to experience more rains this week as changing weather patterns continue to influence the region, bringing relief from recent warm conditions.

Pakistan Meteorological Department said a westerly weather system entered the country, increasing the chances of rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms in the provincial capital and surrounding areas over the next several days.

The recent late-night showers in different parts of the metropolis have already made weather pleasant, with cooler temperatures and refreshing morning breezes being observed. Officials say similar weather conditions are expected to persist, with intermittent rain likely at various times during the week.

Lahore Weather

Temperatures in Lahore are expected to remain moderate, with daytime highs hovering around 30°C, while humidity levels may fluctuate due to ongoing rain activity. Winds are also expected to pick up during thunderstorms, occasionally becoming strong.

Weather experts have also warned of possible isolated heavy downpours and thunderstorms, which could lead to temporary disruptions in low-lying areas. Citizens are advised to stay updated with official forecasts and take necessary precautions during periods of intense weather.