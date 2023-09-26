Anti-corruption gets eight-day physical remand of Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Maneka

OKARA – A court in Punjab city of Okara on Tuesday approved eight-day physical remand of Khawar Maneka, ex-husband of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, in a corruption case.

A team of the anti-corruption department produced Maneka before the civil judge and requested him to grant his remand for interrogation in the case.

A day earlier, Khawar Maneka was arrested at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Media reports suggest that Federal Investigators held Mr Manika and handed him over to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The former husband of Imran Khan's current wife was reportedly planning to visit Dubai when FIA officials detained him during a routine check.

ACE officials also registered a case against Khawar Manika, and he was stopped due to his name being on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Manika hailed from Pakpattan and is known as a spiritual devotee of the 13th-century mystic Baba Farid Ganj Shakkar. He earlier served as a senior official in the Customs Department.

The deputy commissioner Okara had sent a petition for the registration of a case against Maneka, his son and other persons in June last for illegally occupying the land belonging to the Auqaf Department.