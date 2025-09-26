ICC fines Haris Rauf, Suryakumar Yadav; warns Sahibzada Farhan over Asia Cup gestures

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its decision regarding the cases of Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan, and India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav.

According to Indian media, the ICC fined Haris Rauf 30% of his match fee and issued a warning to Sahibzada Farhan. Suryakumar Yadav was also fined 30% of his match fee.

The PCB had lodged a complaint against Suryakumar Yadav for making a controversial political statement, prompting the ICC to summon him. Match referee Richie Richardson, who heard the case in Dubai, reprimanded the Indian captain and instructed him to avoid political remarks in the future.

On Friday, Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan appeared before the ICC in response to a complaint filed by the Indian board. During the Asia Cup match against India, Farhan had celebrated his fifty by mimicking a gunfire gesture with his bat, while Rauf responded to Indian spectators’ taunts by making a plane-crash gesture after taking a wicket near the boundary.

Despite India’s victory in the match, the BCCI and Indian fans objected to the Pakistani players’ celebrations and filed a formal complaint with the ICC.