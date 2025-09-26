ICC slaps fines on Suryakumar, Haris Rauf over ‘political theatrics’ ahead of Asia Cup final

DUBAI – International Cricket Council ICC has fined Pakistani and Indian cricketers in a stormy controversy, just days before the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between Asian giants.

Indian skipper Yadav has been found guilty of making political statements after dedicating India’s victory to the Indian armed forces and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Yadav has been fined 30pc of his match fee and issued a stern warning by the ICC to refrain from political comments in the future. India has wasted no time, lodging an appeal to challenge the ruling.

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf has been hit with a 30pc match fee fine for misconduct, following his provocative on-field gestures and heated comments during press conferences. His infamous “6–0” gesture and mocking behavior toward Indian players were labeled aggressive and unsportsmanlike by the ICC.

Adding fuel to fire, Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his fifty with a dramatic gun-firing bat gesture. While Farhan avoided a fine, he received a formal warning. He defended his celebration, insisting it was cultural, not political.

The ICC’s rulings come amid escalating tensions between the BCCI and PCB, each lodging complaints against the other over provocative conduct during the India-Pakistan clash. Yadav’s post-match remarks drew the harshest scrutiny, highlighting the thin line between sportsmanship and political expression in international cricket.