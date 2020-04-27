Anushka to make digital production debut with 'Pataal Lok'

MUMBAI - Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma is all set to make her digital debut as a producer with series titled Pataal Lok. The series will hit the streaming site Amazon Prime Video on 15 May.

Everything is about to change – time, people, and era; teases the producer with the logo of upcoming crime thriller on social media.

The neo-noir series investigates into the transaction within the four estates of democracy being inspired by the ancient realms of Swarga Lok which means heaven, Dharti Lok meaning the earth, and Patal Lok which means netherworld.

Unveiling the teaser of series, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram, and wrote, “From the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in. #PaatalLok #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15.”

Anushka Sharma has earlier produced films including NH10, Phillauri, and Pari, and will also be producing two Netflix originals, details to follow in the near future.

