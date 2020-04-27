Ramadan Pakistan: Sehri Time Rawalpindi, Iftar Time Rawalpindi, Ramadan Calendar 2020

Rawalpindi: The blissful and bright month of Ramadan has just begun. Ramadan is one among the five primary pillars of Islam and Muslims all across the world observe fast during this holy month from dawn till dusk to attain the happiness of the Almighty Allah.

The holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar.

This year, the month of Ramadan began on 25th of April 2020 in Pakistan after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed the sight of the Ramadan moon.

Earlier, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, had stated that the crescent will be sighted in accordance to the lunar calendar on 24 April 2020.

As the timings for Sehar and Iftar differ in different regions of Pakistan, find below the Sehar/Iftar timings for Rawalpindi.

Fiqh Jafria: Suhoor Time -10min | Iftar Time +10min