Araghchi claims US asked for Fresh Negotiations as Tehran weighs response

MOSCOW – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed that United States requested further negotiations, while Tehran says it is now carefully considering.

Speaking in St. Petersburg, Araghchi said Iran is “standing firm in the face of the world’s biggest superpower United States.” He further asserted that Washington has failed to achieve “even one of its objectives,” signaling what he portrayed as a strategic setback for US side.

According to Araghchi, this is precisely why the United States has now sought to reopen dialogue. “They have requested further negotiations, and we are considering it,” he stated, leaving the door open while maintaining a tone of pressure and control.

So far, Washington has not issued any response or confirmation regarding the Iranian claims, adding uncertainty to an already tense diplomatic situation.

Iranian Foreign Minister thanked the Kremlin, emphasizing that the ongoing conflict has demonstrated Iran’s strong alliances, stating that Iran has “great friends and allies like Russia.” The developments coincided with a high-profile meeting in Russia between Abbas Araghchi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin told the Iranian delegation that the Iranian people are “courageously fighting for their sovereignty.” He expressed hope that Iran would eventually overcome its current challenges and move toward peace.

Putin also pushed for Russia’s role in regional stability, reportedly telling Araghchi that Moscow will “make every possible effort to establish peace in the Middle East as soon as possible.”

In Moscow, Russian delegation included senior figures at highest levels of power, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential advisor Yuri Ushakov, and Igor Kostyukov, head of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency.