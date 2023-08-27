Islamabad Weather Update

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s federal capital will experience hot and humid weather on Sunday.

Rain Update Islamabad

As the metropolis is having sultry weather, PMD predicted rain-wind and thundershower during the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Temperature today

On Sunday, the temperature of Islamabad was predicted to hover between 28-31C. It was sunny in the federal capital. Winds blew at around 5km/h, with a visibility of 16km.

Islamabad Air Quality Index

Air quality of the federal capital was recorded at 35 which is good. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave has started affecting the upper and central parts.

Monsoon Alert in Pakistan

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.