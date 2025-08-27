Govt launches drive to track houses with multiple single-phase meters

LAHORE – Authorities have begun compiling records for households with more than one single-phase electricity meter installed.

Field officers have been instructed to collect users’ identity card numbers along with the count of meters installed on each ID.

This move comes after the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) requested meter records from all distribution companies, including the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

The PPMC has issued a notification directing distribution companies to submit comprehensive records of installed meters and corresponding user details.

Based on this data, authorities will identify cases where multiple meters are installed and categorize them under the “Protective Category.”

This categorization will enable regulatory bodies to enforce NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) rules more effectively.

Users violating these regulations will face action as per government directives.

The initiative aims to ensure compliance and prevent misuse of electricity connections through multiple meter installations.