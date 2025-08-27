Govt Teachers barred from teaching in Private Schools, Academies in Punjab

ISLAMABAD – School Education Department has imposed ban on government teachers from taking classes in private schools or academies.

A notification regarding this directive has already been issued, officials confirmed. According to the department, any teacher found teaching in a private institution during official school hours will face strict disciplinary action.

Sources reveal that thousands of teachers have been violating existing rules, prompting the department to take this stringent step. Authorities have also stated that teachers’ activities will now be closely monitored to prevent any further violations.

