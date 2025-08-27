Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib flooded as Ravi overflows after India releases water

NAROWAL – The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Narowal city of Pakistan is nearly submerged due to prevailing flooding situation caused by the overflowing Ravi River after India released excess water from a dam.

Reports suggest the historic gurdwara, which is believed to be the final resting place of Baba Guru Nanak, submerged by around 5-7 feet of floodwater.

Videos circulating on social media show the rising level of floodwater in premises of the shrine.

An employee at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib told India media that the water has entered the inner sanctum of the gurdwara.

As the floodwater has reached the gurdwara, residents and Sikh community have urged the government to take immediate measures to protect the site.

It is recalled that the corridor was closed for three days back in 2023 after the Ravi’s rising water inundated the Zero Line at Kartarpur Corridor. However, at that time, water had not entered the site.