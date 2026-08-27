Nauman Ijaz Reveals Surah Rahman’s Miracle in his Cancer Journey

Seasoned Pakistani actor Nauman Ijaz revealed stunning turn in his cancer battle, saying doctors called off his planned chemotherapy after finding no signs of the disease just a day before treatment was due to start.

Sharing his journey in a recent podcast, the Parizaad star confirmed his cancer diagnosis with lymphoma and a tumor near his ear in June 2024. The diagnosis left him deeply concerned about his family and the ordeal they would face through hospital visits and cancer treatment.

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Ijaz said the tumor near his ear was surgically removed, while the lymphoma, a type of cancer that starts in the lymphocytes, which detected in his stomach and later became undetectable in medical scans.

The 61-year-old recalled that chemotherapy had been scheduled to start on July 23, 2024. And, a day before treatment, doctors contacted him with unexpected news, saying they could not find anything that required chemotherapy, so the treatment was not started.

The development, Ijaz said, left him stunned. During the difficult period, the actor said his faith became major source of comfort. He began reciting Surah Rahman and offering prayers before going to sleep, particularly because he feared he might not wake up the following morning.

He also revealed that his friend Gohar Butt encouraged him to recite Surah Rahman every day. Ijaz followed the advice and made the recitation part of his routine. Looking back, the actor said he believes the recitation played an important role in his recovery and described the experience as a blessing from Allah SWT.

He also recalled praying that if his purpose in life had been fulfilled, Allah should take him, explaining that he did not want his family to suffer while watching him go through prolonged illness, hospital visits and chemotherapy. Allah has been extremely kind to me, he added.